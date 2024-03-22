Atlantic City, NJ Area AtlantiCare Hospitals Receive Diabetes Win

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, with hospitals in Atlantic City and Galloway Township, New Jersey are two of only 17 in the nation to earn official recognition as a Diabetes leader.

The recognition comes from highly respected The Leapfrog Group and The American Diabetes Association.

These two organizations recognize elite hospitals that meet the most rigorous standards for delivering safe, high-quality care to patients with diabetes.

AtlantiCare has earned this distinction for 2024.

We are honored to receive this recognition for our work," said Michael J. Charlton, President and CEO, AtlantiCare. This designation is a testament to the dedication of our AtlantiCare team to provide safe, compassionate, and exceptional care to every patient. We remain committed to setting the highest standards for diabetes care and to continuing our mission of building healthier communities, said Charlton.

Here are the parameters to earn 2024 Recognized Leaders in Caring for People Living with Diabetes.

It includes the following comprehensive range of key indicators:

Evaluating policies and protocols that support patient-centered care.

Adherence to evidence-based guidelines in preparing patients for surgery as well as managing all diabetic patients in the hospital.

Implementation of robust planning for high-risk diabetes patients from the day of admission to discharge and facilitating a seamless transition from hospital to home.

Dr. Robert Gabbay, M.D., Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the American Diabetes Association, said that “there is an immense need to ensure hospitals provide safe, patient-centered care for all people who live with diabetes. Hospitals recognized through this program are leading the way,” said Dr. Gabbay.

"Eight million people living with diabetes are hospitalized each year in the United States, and a disturbing number of them experience safety breakdowns due to preventable medical errors," said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "This program is a powerful tool to promote facilities that can appropriately accommodate and safely manage care for these at-risk patients,” said Binder.

For more information, visit Leapfrog’s Hospital and Surgery Center Ratings and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

SOURCE: AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

