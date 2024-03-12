Atlantic City Area, NJ Bar Offers Seafood & Bar Bites for 47 Years

Robert Sutor is one of the most successful local business owners in the Atlantic City area, (New Jersey) history.

Sutor’s recipe for his near half century as a bar and restaurant owner can be summed-up in one word … consistency.

Sutor offers great seafood and bar bites, served on red plastic cafeteria trays.

Here’s a look at Robert’s clams casino:

When you order Robert’s famous lobster platter, shrimp, or, anything else … that’s how you receive it … directly on the red cafeteria plastic tray.

Robert’s chicken wings are some of the best in the Atlantic City area.

The seafood is also some of the best around and always cooked to order.

Robert Sutor is not an order-taker … he’s a relationship builder. When you properly build relationships, the business will take care of itself.

Robert has developed a fiercely loyal following.

For example, Robert’s Place was closed recently for about 2 weeks … to build a new bar and to do required maintenance … to keep his bar restaurant in good working order.

Here is the new Robert’s Place bar and chairs, with attractive up lighting:

Here’s a nicely plated scallops dinner that was served to Dan Walsh upon the re-opening of Robert’s Place.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, Dan Walsh posted on his Facebook page:

Robert's Place Is Open again....The New Bar looks Great...All is well in the World!!!

Adrian Mottola-Rosen wrote, “Food looks great. Looks like a new bar. Robert's... locals only. Love it.”

Robert’s Place in Margate, New Jersey … whereby Robert Sutor and consistency are the name of the game.

Here are more photo galleries, with fabulous examples of delectable seafood crabs pictured here immediately below, you're going to want some ASAP.

