Yet another school worker in Cumberland County is facing child porn-related charges.

Following an investigation by New Jersey State Police, 47-year-old Ryan C. Johnson of Hopewell Township has been arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child pornography, and two counts of lewdness.

Authorities allege Johnson shared sexually explicit pictures with two juveniles on Snapchat this past July and August; he is also accused of receiving and viewing child porn through the same app.

Johnson was a teacher’s aide at Cumberland Regional High School during the 2022-23 school year. Both victims were students at that school at that time, however, Johnson was not associated with the high school during the alleged crime, per police.

Cumberland Regional High School - Photo: Google Maps Cumberland Regional High School - Photo: Google Maps loading...

As this remains an open investigation, troopers shared Johnson's previous employment should there be any additional victims:

Johnson was briefly employed at Bridgeton High School during the fall of 2023

He also worked at Hopewell Crest Elementary School between September of 2019 and June of 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Wegfahrt with the NJSP's Bridgeton Barracks at (856) 451-0100.

Custodian facing additional charges

In an unrelated case, just yesterday, authorities added child porn charges to a custodian in Cumberland County who has been accused of performing raunchy, unsanitary acts on cafeteria utensils and food, which later was offered to elementary school students.

25-year-old Giovanni Impellizzari of Vineland, who worked at the Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township for the past four years, has now been charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography, in addition to third-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree tampering with food products, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree official misconduct.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.