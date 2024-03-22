Major Pennsylvania city bans the sale of this adorable pet, fish breed might be next

Elected officials in one major Pennsylvania city have voted to ban the sale of a particular type of small, furry pet.

Illegal Pet Sales in Allentown, PA

Already with the borders of Allentown, it's illegal for pet shops to sell cats, dogs, and rabbits due to frequent poor breeding conditions.

Now, according to WFMZ-TV, you will no longer be able to buy guinea pigs in the city.

And next up on the list could be betta fish.

Illegal to Sell Guinea Pigs in Allentown, PA

Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to add guinea pigs to its existing retail pet shop ordinance, which was enacted around the beginning of last year.

Violators of the law could be fined up to $600 per animal.

World Animal Protection (WAP) supported the ban by saying,

Guinea pigs are frequently surrendered to shelters because they’re not 'starter pets' as some stores advertise. Instead, they require specific, sometimes expensive, care, and it can be hard to find veterinarians who are experienced in small mammals.

Are Betta Fish Next in Allentown?

While attention has been placed on dogs, cats, rabbits, and now guinea pigs, animal rights groups are now turning their attention to betta fish, often seen in pet stores in small individual containers.

Male betta fish will fight, which is why they are always seen separated.

On this issue, WAP said,

Betta fish also require much more complicated care than a glass bowl and a can of fish food. ... Sadly, many betta fish die soon after they’re purchased due to poor consumer education.

The vote to ban the sale of betta fish was tied, which means the effort failed.

