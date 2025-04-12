Picking just one of anything is the most subjective thing that you can do in the game of life.

However, here goes!

The absolute, undeniable, best restaurant in Atlantic City, New Jersey is … Drum roll please:

Capriccio Italian Restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

attachment-IMG_2900 loading...

It’s not just my opinion, either. USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards has selected Capriccio as the # 1 rated hotel casino restaurant in America numerous times over the past decade.

The food and beverage simply couldn’t be better… And, yet the service experience likely exceeds the meal itself. The team service approach at Capriccio is second to none.

Below, (see photo) you can cap off your dinner with a table side experience of crème brûlée.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Here is a great and accurate description about Capriccio Italian restaurant:

No trip to Atlantic City is complete without enjoying a meal at Capriccio, Resorts Casino Hotel's famous fine- dining Italian restaurant. Every dish is prepared to order with passion, tradition and with only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. The old-world inspired dining room overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and world-famous boardwalk. Renowned for dishes like Seafood Zuppetta and Veal Romero, Capriccio is a perennial award-winner for excellence. The restaurant has been recognized as one of the best dining experiences in the country by USA Today and by critics nationwide.

Below, here is a photo of the fabulous:

Seafood Zuppetta - Fra Diavlo

This delicious dish is comprised of:

Lobster, scallops, shrimp, crabmeat simmered in olive oil, red onion, capers, garlic, over a perfect bed of linguini.

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City - Executive Chef Robert Levenson photo. Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City - Executive Chef Robert Levenson photo. loading...

Executive Chef Robert Levenson and Chef David Wong and their team are extraordinary with their menu development, creativity and artistic style.

Capriccio has it all. Ambiance, great service, attention to detail and a high-quality, consistent food and beverage.

Joe Bradley, Capriccio Manager sets the mood in the restaurant and runs a great gourmet dining establishment.

Capriccio features an elegant old-world-inspired dining room with an outdoor veranda overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the world-famous boardwalk.

Capriccio specializes in authentic Italian cuisine.

Capriccio reminds you of the long culinary tradition in Atlantic City that began more than 45 years ago

with the opening of Resorts Casino Hotel.

For reservations, call (609) 340-6300. You can also reserve on OpenTable.

Below, please see some great food photos, featuring various crabs that are available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area … followed by great meals that are available.

Favorite Types Of Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area Favorite Types Of Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley