An Absecon man now faces up to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to stalking and cyber harassment charges.

On Wednesday, 49-year-old John LeVance entered into an open guilty plea to a four-count indictment charging him with third-degree stalking as a repeat offender, fourth-degree cyber harassment, fourth-degree contempt of a court order, and third-degree invasion of privacy.

LeVance had been detained since January of this year following his arrest for stalking a victim since June 2022.

Following his plea, the court released LeVance from the Atlantic County Justice Facility over the State's objection.

Timeline

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says in June of 2022, LeVance was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a victim in a case from 2021. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim as a condition of probation.

Only one day after LeVance was sentenced to probation that June, he began contacting the victim again in violation of two separate court orders.

The victim reported that she received dozens of unwanted and obscene phone calls, texts, emails, and social media contacts from LeVance from June to December of 2022 when he was finally located by police and arrested.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 1st.

As with any open guilty plea, sentencing is in the discretion of the court. LeVance faces a maximum of 10 years in prison following his plea to all charges against him.

