Have you seen him? 90-year-old Philadelphia, PA, man missing for 5 months

Have you seen him? 90-year-old Philadelphia, PA, man missing for 5 months

Missing persons in Philadelphia PA - Photo: TSM Illustration

Authorities continue to ask for help with locating a missing 90-year-old man in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Roy Trammell was last seen this past October on the 1700 block of French Street.

No one has seen him since.

1700 block of French Street - Photo: Google Maps / WPGG/TSM Illustration
loading...

Description

  • 90 years old
  • 5’ 10”
  • 160 pounds
  • Thin build
  • Brown eyes
  • Gray hair
  • Dark complexion
  • Burn scar on his face
Roy Trammell - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department
loading...

Police say he is known to frequent the area of the 4100 block of Lancaster Ave.

Help Police

Anyone with any information on Roy Trammell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at (215) 686-3093 or 9-1-1.

Help Find These Missing NJ People

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Filed Under: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Categories: News in Pennsylvania
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM