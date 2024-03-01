Have you seen him? 90-year-old Philadelphia, PA, man missing for 5 months
Authorities continue to ask for help with locating a missing 90-year-old man in Philadelphia.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Roy Trammell was last seen this past October on the 1700 block of French Street.
No one has seen him since.
Description
- 90 years old
- 5’ 10”
- 160 pounds
- Thin build
- Brown eyes
- Gray hair
- Dark complexion
- Burn scar on his face
Police say he is known to frequent the area of the 4100 block of Lancaster Ave.
Help Police
Anyone with any information on Roy Trammell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at (215) 686-3093 or 9-1-1.
