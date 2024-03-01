Authorities continue to ask for help with locating a missing 90-year-old man in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Roy Trammell was last seen this past October on the 1700 block of French Street.

No one has seen him since.

1700 block of French Street - Photo: Google Maps / WPGG/TSM Illustration 1700 block of French Street - Photo: Google Maps / WPGG/TSM Illustration loading...

Description

90 years old

5’ 10”

160 pounds

Thin build

Brown eyes

Gray hair

Dark complexion

Burn scar on his face

Roy Trammell - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Roy Trammell - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Police say he is known to frequent the area of the 4100 block of Lancaster Ave.

Help Police

Anyone with any information on Roy Trammell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at (215) 686-3093 or 9-1-1.

Help Find These Missing NJ People

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis