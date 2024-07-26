55 Years Ago, Atlantic City, NJ Had 3 Days of Music For The Ages

For three (3) days in 1969, Atlantic City, New Jersey staged a “Who’s Who” showcase of incredible musical talent.

The Atlantic City area still regularly attracts a significant caliber of talent, but, not in this volume.

An iconic, once in a lifetime event brought them by the dozens - all at one time - it was called “The Atlantic City Pop Festival.

It took place over three magical days, August 1-3, 1969 at The Atlantic City Race Track.

Next week will mark 55 years since this mega event took place.

The number of famous musical performing artists was staggering.

Here is the 3-day super star lineup, courtesy of this incredible Kenneth McIntyre photograph.

Kenneth McIntyre photo. Kenneth McIntyre photo. loading...

When you read the above list, it’s hard to imagine that they all appeared at the same event.

It was the precursor to “Woodstock,” which took place 2 weeks later.

”Woodstock” was an iconic music festival that was held from August 15-18, 1969, on Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, New York.

It was called “Woodstock,” but it actually took place 40 miles southwest of Woodstock.

Over this 2-3 week period in the summer of 1969, it represents two of the most prolific events, back-to-back in music history.

Look at this John Ferrari Facebook photo from the Atlantic City Pop Festival ’69 page:

John Ferrari Photo. John Ferrari Photo. loading...

The above is the legendary Janis Joplin, who was the final night, next-to-last performer.

Little Richard was the closing act of The Atlantic City Pop Festival 1969.

This festival took place about 1-2 years before Chicago became my favorite musical group.

If you attended this iconic festival, please reach out to me and share your thoughts having been in attendance at this iconic showcase event.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Steel Pier Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley