2 South Jersey police departments successfully track down 1 alleged burglar

A Salem County man has been arrested — again — and is facing charges in two South Jersey municipalities.

The Franklin Township Police Department says on the evening of May 9th, their officers along with their counterparts from the Vineland Police Department began an investigation in the area of West Boulevard and the Vineland city line into a suspicious man who was wanted for questioning in a burglary investigation from earlier in the day.

That man was spotted in Vineland and fled on foot.

Police say during a search of the area, the suspect attempted to break into another home on Church Street in Newfield.

Church Street in Newfield NJ Church Street in Newfield NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

MORE NEWS: Police in Camden County Say Do Not Let These 2 Men Into Your Home

Paul Driggers of Pittsgrove, NJ, Arrested

Eventually, authorities were able to locate the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Paul Driggers of Pittsgrove, and he was taken into custody by the Franklin Township Police Department.

He has been charged with burglary and criminal trespass in Newfield and will also be charged by the Vineland Police Department.

Driggers was also arrested earlier in the month by Franklin Township police in connection to several burglary investigations in the Malaga section of the municipality. He was initially jailed on those charges and had been released.

It was last reported that Driggers was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Salem County Correctional Facility in Woodstown NJ Salem County Correctional Facility in Woodstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.