Closing Soon: Weis Preparing to Shut Down Binghamton Store
Another former Giant supermarket in Broome County is about to close its doors.
Workers at the Weis Markets store at 307 Conklin Avenue on Binghamton's South Side learned Thursday the location will end operations in about a month.
Employees at the supermarket just east of Benjamin Franklin Elementary School confirmed they were told the store would close in March. They were not sure of the exact date of the planned shutdown.
The workers will be able to continue with Weis at the company's other area locations.
Employees at the Conklin Avenue store had heard rumors of a possible closure in recent months.
Dennis Curtin, Weis Markets director of public relations, could not be reached for comment about what is planned for the remaining Broome County stores.
Weis is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. The company acquired 12 Binghamton Giant markets from the Akel family in 2009. It rebranded most of the units but closed a small neighborhood store at 56 Main Street near Binghamton High School.
Weis closed two more stores in Broome County in 2014. The company said the supermarkets at 279 Main Street on Binghamton's West Side and at 560 Harry L. Drive in Johnson City had been "underperforming."
Weis has about 200 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and five other states.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds
Gallery Credit: Sophia June
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman