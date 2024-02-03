Closing Soon: Weis Preparing to Shut Down Binghamton Store

Another former Giant supermarket in Broome County is about to close its doors.

Workers at the Weis Markets store at 307 Conklin Avenue on Binghamton's South Side learned Thursday the location will end operations in about a month.

The front end of the Weis store on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton on February 1, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Employees at the supermarket just east of Benjamin Franklin Elementary School confirmed they were told the store would close in March. They were not sure of the exact date of the planned shutdown.

The workers will be able to continue with Weis at the company's other area locations.

Employees at the Conklin Avenue store had heard rumors of a possible closure in recent months.

A customer entering the Weis market at 307 Conklin Avenue on February 1, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Dennis Curtin, Weis Markets director of public relations, could not be reached for comment about what is planned for the remaining Broome County stores.

Weis is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. The company acquired 12 Binghamton Giant markets from the Akel family in 2009. It rebranded most of the units but closed a small neighborhood store at 56 Main Street near Binghamton High School.

A closed Weis Markets store at 279 Main Street in Binghamton on July 7, 2014. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Weis closed two more stores in Broome County in 2014. The company said the supermarkets at 279 Main Street on Binghamton's West Side and at 560 Harry L. Drive in Johnson City had been "underperforming."

Weis has about 200 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and five other states.

Renovation work to transform the former Giant supermarket into an Aldi store on Harry L. Drive began in May 2020. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

