Cashews Sold at New York Walmart Stores Under Recall

If you like to snack on cashews and you picked up a can during your last Walmart grocery haul, there’s an important recall that you need to know about.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has issued an allergy alert for Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews which were sold at Walmart stores in New York State.

Cause of Cashew Recall

It turns out that some of the cans of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews were mislabeled during production, leading to a crucial omission. The labels failed to mention that the cashews inside may contain coconut and milk. This could be a health risk for people with allergies or severe sensitivities to these ingredients.

Cashew Recall Details

If you have an 8.25 oz plastic can of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews with a blue wrap-around label, take a minute to check the product details. Look for a "Best if used by" date of Jul 08, 2025 GH2, which can be found on the bottom of the can. The UPC to look out for is 078742133348.

Where Recalled Cashews Were Sold

The recalled cashews were distributed in Walmart stores throughout New York State. So, if you've recently shopped at your local Walmart and grabbed a can of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews, double-check whether it matches the description of the recalled product.

What to Do Next

If you purchased the recalled product and have allergies or sensitivities to coconut or milk, it's urgent that you not eat it. You have two options: throw away the product or return it to the Walmart store where you purchased it. Walmart will gladly provide you with a full refund.

Stay in the Know

If you have questions or need more information, contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. directly. You can call 1-800-874-8734, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm CDT. They also have an email option available at info@jbssinc.com.

