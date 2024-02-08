Two Top-Ranked Community Colleges In New York State Are In The Southern Tier
New York State has a great college system from private schools to SUNY Universities and colleges. I chose one of New York State's 60 community colleges to attend many years ago.
And who goes to a 2-year community college for 3 years? This guy. How could I not? My college - Corning Community College had just put on the air, an FM radio station, where I learned a lot about the profession that I have been involved with for more decades than I care to admit (only because it will reveal how old I am!)
There are a lot of good things to be said about a community college. It was a great experience for me. Southern Tier SUNY community colleges have a lot to be proud of as well.
The EDsmart website published a study of the top 20 New York State community colleges, and two are from the Southern Tier. Even better, these two community colleges landed in the top 5.
According to the website, they ranked New York State community colleges from the following factors:
- Salary After Attending
- Average Net Price
- Retention Rate
- 4-Year Graduation Rate
EDsmart notes that each community college was given a ranking in each category listed above, and assigned a composite score with the highest score being 100. One college achieved that perfect score - Herkimer County Community College, which landed at number one on the list of best New York State community colleges.
Landing at number 5 - SUNY Corning Community College. Yep, that's my college. According to a new release from the college, of the top five New York State community colleges, SUNY CCC had the lowest net price ($6,818), the highest retention rate (59%), and an overall score of 95.8.
Coming in at number 2 (drum roll) - SUNY Broome Community College. BCC had an overall score of 99 (can get much higher than that), a salary after attending average of $37,578, an average net price of $7,410, a retention rate of 47%, and a graduation rate (4-year) of 37%.
At number 3, is SUNY Clinton Community College, and number 4, is SUNY Genesse Community College. For more on the study, visit the EDsmart website.
