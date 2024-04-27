Specialty Grocery Store Opening in Vestal Shopping Center

A new food shop is about to start operating in the building that had housed a JoAnn Fabrics store for decades.

The Indian Bazaar grocery store will operate in the shopping center at the corner of the Vestal Parkway East and Airborne Avenue.

Owner Rakesh Kumar said his business will occupy about 3,000 square feet of space. The shop will be located to the west of the spot where JoAnn Fabrics had operated until the store opened at the Parkway Plaza last May.

The future Indian Bazaar grocery store on the Vestal Parkway. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The previous tenant in the space being by Indian Bazaar was Gigi's Playhouse, which moved to Johnson City a few months ago.

Kumar said the store will sell all types of food items including Indian groceries, dairy products, fresh vegetables and spices. He said the place will have "something for everyone."

Kumar said Indian Bazaar will open on May 1. He said the store will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

While the grocery store is about to begin operations, Ish Chopra, the owner of the shopping complex said he is continuing to seek a new tenant for the space that was vacated by the JoAnn store last year.

This 22,000-square-foot space was occupied by JoAnn Fabrics for more three decades. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

