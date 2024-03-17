Southern Tier New York Receives Boost With Major Funding Bill

On March 13, 2024, $18,200,000 for critical local projects across the Southern Tier in the Fiscal Year 2024 spending bill by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, according to Senator Gillibrand's office.

The City of Binghamton, the Town of Chenango, Veterans in Broome County, and the City of Norwich will be awarded part of the amount.

Other Southern Tier areas include Oneonta, the Town of Friendship, the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, and the City of Hornell.

Today, we are committing to putting millions toward revitalizing Binghamton’s Henry Street Corridor, developing housing for our veterans, upgrading the Ithaca airport, and making sure every single person in the Southern Tier has access to clean and safe drinking water. I’m proud to have fought to secure this funding, and I’ll continue to work tirelessly to make sure the Southern Tier’s families, workers, and businesses have what they need to thrive. - Senator Gillibrand.

How The Money WIll be Dispersed In The Greater Binghamton Area

City of Binghamton

The City of Binghamton will receive $5,000,000 for the Henry Street Corridor Improvements to complete reconstruction and streetscape improvements including new curbs, sidewalks, bike lanes, and green infrastructure.

Broome County Veterans

$1,000,000 in funds will go to help construct tiny houses containing two living units, for veterans on a currently empty residential lot in downtown Binghamton.

Town of Chenango

The Town of Chenango Wastewater Treatment Plant will receive $2,000,000 for improvements to help meet federal and state requirements to reduce phosphorus loading to the Chesapeake Bay.

City of Norwich

The City of Norwich will receive$1,250,000 for the City of Norwich for Sanitary Sewer System Repair of sanitary sewer piping to prevent further seepage and non-sanitary infiltration and inflow in the system.

New York Real Estate Listing Features Indoor Shooting Range New York Real Estate Listing Features Indoor Shooting Range Gallery Credit: Justin McGiver Adirondack Premier Properties Berkshire Hathaway HomeService via Zillow