NYC Murder Suspect Tracked to Binghamton Neighborhood

A man wanted in an NYPD homicide investigation was taken into custody after he was found in a Binghamton home.

Authorities say 26-year-old Thomas Nimmons of Brooklyn was arrested around 8 a.m. Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshal's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Nimmons was discovered in a single-family residence at 77 Mary Street on Binghamton's South Side.

According to a news release from the Binghamton police department detective bureau, Nimmons had been sought in New York City on a parole warrant. He also was wanted on a federal arrest warrant issued by the Eastern District of New York for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Nimmons was described as a suspect in a homicide being investigated by police in New York City.

Nimmons was taken into custody after the Binghamton Metro SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home on Mary Street. He was taken to city police headquarters where he was turned over to NYPD investigators.

The Binghamton police news release provided no details about the New York City homicide investigation. There also was no indication as to why Nimmons apparently was trying to elude police by staying in Binghamton.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

