Wild New York Real Estate Listing Features Indoor Shooting Range

From time to time I search the old World Wide Web for interesting homes for sale. I'm not looking to buy, rather I love looking at homes for sale to see what they look like on the inside.

That's not weird, is it? I have been asked by a few on social media if I'm working for real estate companies. No, I'm not. I look for homes that have something unique, different, and cool that you don't find in most homes that I think our readers would like to look at.

Most of these homes I find, you and I can't afford anyway. And unless you have $15,000,000 lying around, you can't afford this one either. BUT, you've really got to take a look.

READ MORE: Incredible Lakefront Home For Sale

What's unique about the home? According to the listing on Zillow, the property consists of "5 primary buildings including an underground tunnel from the main residence to one of the guest homes, a tree house sitting residence, 2 additional 2 bedroom guest homes, and an Air Stream "she shed".

Oh, and here's something else you don't find in a typical home, or any home I've ever known of - an underground shooting range. Yeah, that's not a typo. This property also boasts a tennis court, basketball court, and snow sledding toboggan hill, plus it features artisan furnishings throughout the home.

Then there's the setting. This property is located in a beautiful part of New York State - Lake Placid. And this home has a theme throughout. Can you guess what it is?

So, check out the photos. Dream. Imagine what it would be like to live a high life on this property. I have.

New York Real Estate Listing Features Indoor Shooting Range New York Real Estate Listing Features Indoor Shooting Range Gallery Credit: Justin McGiver Adirondack Premier Properties Berkshire Hathaway HomeService via Zillow

39 Acre Dream Log Home For Sale 39 Acre Dream Log Home For Sale Gallery Credit: Listing by: Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties via Zillow