New Store to Open at Site of Closed Binghamton CVS Pharmacy

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

A Binghamton building that's been vacant for more than five years since a CVS Pharmacy closed is about to come back to life.

Workers this week started interior construction at the retail site at 68 Main Street on the city's West Side. The property is next door to the abandoned Masonic Temple building.

Workers were removing what remained of a CVS store at 68 Main Street on February 23, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)
The building is being converted into a 10,800-square-foot Dollar General store. It's expected to open in April.

A representative of Kradjian Properties, which owns the Main Street site, did not return a phone call seeking comment on the new store.

A large trash bin outside the former CVS store at Main and Chapin streets on February 23, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)
Dollar General is based in Tennessee. The company has been expanding rapidly across the United States in recent years.

Dollar General closed an exiting store on Main Street in Johnson City when it opened a new unit in a larger space nearby.

A view of a future Dollar General store at 68 Main Street in Binghamton on February 23, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)
The Dollar General store slated to open on Binghamton's will be located about one block west of a Family Dollar store.

An employee at the Family Dollar shop said the store would remain open. He said a new floor will be installed in the store next week.

The Family Dollar store at 56 Main Street in Binghamton on February 23, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)
