Binghamton Man Found Dead in His Home After SWAT Team Deployed

A Binghamton man apparently killed himself after city police were sent to his home to check on his welfare.

Authorities said the man's body was found in the basement of the house at 39 Travis Avenue on the East Side.

The north end of Travis Avenue in Binghamton was closed by police on December 1, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The north end of Travis Avenue in Binghamton was closed by police on December 1, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

According to police, an officer was sent to the residence at 9:20 a.m. Friday. Police were unable to contact the man at the house or by phone.

After officers entered the home, a gunshot was fired from the basement. It passed through the basement ceiling into the first floor.

A SWAT team member near a Broome County Sheriffs Office vehicle on Travis Avenue. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A SWAT team member near a Broome County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Travis Avenue. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

After the gunshot was fired, a SWAT team was deployed. Police sealed off the north half of Travis Avenue, which is a dead end street.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence around 3 p.m. and discovered the body of the man in the basement.

According to investigators, the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot which continued through the first floor of the house.

A Superior ambulance stood by on Travis Avenue on December 1, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A Superior ambulance stood by on Travis Avenue on December 1, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Police said no one else was in the residence and no officers were injured. The name of the man they were checking on was not released.

Sources said the man may have been missing for a few days. He reportedly worked at Buckingham Manufacturing, which is located at 11 Travis Avenue, just south of his home.

One person familiar with the situation said someone from the company called police to check on his welfare because he had not reported for work.

The incident was the second this week in Binghamton in which a city neighborhood was sealed off because of police operations.

On Tuesday, an Endicott man wanted for murder was taken into custody by SWAT team members after a standoff on Thorp Street on Binghamton's West Side.

VIDEO: Police on Travis Avenue in Binghamton on December 1, 2023.

This story was updated with information provided Friday evening by the Binghamton police department.

