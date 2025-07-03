Governor Kathy Hochul's call for the construction of at least one nuclear power plant in upstate New York is being met with opposition by some environmentalists.

Hochul has ordered the New York Power Authority to develop and build a nuclear generating facility to provide more electricity for state residents and businesses.

The governor said nuclear power will be needed to improve the reliability of the electric grid.

One environmental group - Food & Water Watch - characterized Hochul's move as a "costly, misguided mistake."

In a news release, the organization said the governor's announcement is "a major escalation of her administration’s misguided embrace of nuclear power."

Alex Beauchamp of Food & Water Watch said "nuclear power is dirty, dangerous, and wildly expensive."

Beauchamp said Hochul's "nuclear gamble is a reckless distraction from the clean, affordable energy New Yorkers actually need."

The governor said the state power authority will work to develop at least one nuclear energy plant with a capacity of at least one gigawatt of electricity. She said the agency could work on the project alone or "in partnership with private entities."

A news release issued by Hochul's office indicated the governor's plan is supported by Stacey Duncan, the head of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

The release included a quote from Duncan indicating the move to develop "advanced nuclear energy will help ensure we can capitalize on development opportunities that deliver local jobs, tax revenues and other spinoff benefits that revitalize our communities."

