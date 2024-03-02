Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith has announced that Charles A. Walsh, a 30-year-old resident of Sidney, New York, was indicted on February 29, 2024, by the Delaware County Grand Jury. The indictment includes three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges against Walsh.

Count One of the Indictment accuses Walsh of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, classified as a Class A-II felony. The charge relates to an incident in the Village of Sidney on February 6, 2024, where Walsh allegedly possessed over two ounces of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

Count Two of the Indictment charges Walsh with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony. According to the charge, Walsh possessed Fentanyl with the intent to distribute it while in the Village of Sidney on February 6th.

Count Three of the Indictment also charges Walsh with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, another Class B felony. This charge alleges that Walsh possessed an additional quantity of methamphetamine weighing over one-eighth of an ounce.

Additionally, the indictment includes three misdemeanor charges against Walsh. Count Four accuses him of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree for allegedly having another controlled substance in his possession. Count Five and Count Six charge him with Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, both Class A misdemeanors. These charges relate to Walsh's alleged possession of packaging materials and scales used for the manufacturing, packaging, or distribution of controlled substances.

If convicted of the Class A-II felony, Walsh could face a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in state prison, along with 5 years of additional post-release supervision.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Richard D. Northrup Jr. presented the case to the Grand Jury, and District Attorney Shawn Smith expressed his appreciation for the thorough investigation conducted by New York State Troopers Matthew Vogel and Mitchell Reed, as well as New York State Police Investigators Robert Quick and Patrick Finn.

