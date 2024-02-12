Christopher D. Davis, a 40-year-old resident of Oneonta, New York, has been indicted by the Delaware County Grand Jury on several charges related to sexual assault and criminal solicitation.

Get our free mobile app

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith made the announcement, highlighting the severe nature of the crimes alleged against the defendant. The indictment includes charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal solicitation, and attempted sexual abuse. This development comes as a result of a thorough investigation by the New York State Police and the cooperation of Safe Against Violence, a support organization for victims of abuse.

Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child

Count One of the indictment accuses Christopher D. Davis of predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony. The indictment alleges that Davis engaged in a course of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13. This course of conduct is reported to have spanned nearly 8 years, starting when the child was only 7 and ending when she turned 13. The alleged acts include at least one instance of oral sexual conduct. If convicted, Davis faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

Criminal Solicitation and Attempted Sexual Abuse

Counts Two, Three, and Four of the indictment charge Davis with criminal solicitation in the fourth degree, class A misdemeanors. According to the indictment, Davis repeatedly attempted to arrange for an adult mother to engage in oral sexual conduct with him and her minor daughters, aged 14 and 15, during the spring of 2023.

Delaware County District Attorney Delaware County District Attorney loading...

Additionally, Count Five alleges that Davis committed another act of criminal solicitation in the fourth degree. The defendant is accused of attempting to induce an adult female to commit the felony crime of sexual abuse in the first degree. It is alleged that Davis and the other adult planned to drug a female friend to engage in sexual acts while she was physically helpless. Davis, who worked as a nurse in a nursing home, claimed to have access to the drugs from the facility where he was employed.

Legal Proceedings and Community Support

Christopher D. Davis is currently held without bail at the Delaware County Correctional Facility. His arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

District Attorney Shawn J. Smith acknowledged the work of New York State Police Investigators James Fedor and Jacob Lakomski, along with Troopers Emily Martin and Allyson Head, who conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations. Smith also expressed gratitude to Safe Against Violence for their support in comforting the child victim during this challenging time.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 2/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler