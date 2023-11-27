Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Expands To 32 States Including New York
Every week, we make note of recalls and safety alerts, and do our best to keep you informed.
Recently, you may have heard about a food safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about an outbreak of Salmonella infections. The CDC has updated this alert that concerns certain kinds of cantaloupes and fruit.
The symptoms can include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. They can begin 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. The CDC notes that most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Others, such as children and older adults may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
Below, are the key points and what you should do according to the release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Key Points:
- Since the last update on November 17, 2023, an additional 56 people infected with this outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from an additional 17 states, creating a total case count of 99 people in 32 states.
- An additional 28 people have been hospitalized, totaling 45 hospitalizations overall. Minnesota has now reported two deaths.
- Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings continue to show that cantaloupes are making people in this outbreak sick.
- Additional brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit have been recalled:
- Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated.
- As previously reported, Canada is also investigating this outbreak and has linked illness in Canada with the same Salmonella strain to cantaloupes.
What You Should Do:
- Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not peeing much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up
For more information, visit the CDC Salmonella Questions and Answers page.
