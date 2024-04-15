Binghamton City Council Passes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Binghamton City Council Passes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News

A resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza has been approved unanimously by Binghamton City Council.

All seven council members voted in favor of the measure urging the Biden administration to work for a permanent ceasefire "to prevent further death and humanitarian catastrophe."

The resolution was passed Wednesday evening in front of a large group of people who filled the City Council chamber.

Many of those who attended the meeting spoke before lawmakers voted during an unusually long public comment session. The crowd erupted in applause after council adopted the resolution.

The resolution expresses support for all who have been affected by the armed violence that has resulted in thousands of deaths since the start of fighting between the Israelis and Palestinians last October.

The measure calls on the Biden administration to take action to "facilitate deescalation" and the return of hostages.

The resolution also supports restoration of U.S. funding for the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians.

A copy of the City Council resolution is to be sent to President Biden, Congressman Marc Molinaro, and United States senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The text of the measure also is to be sent to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, state Senator Lea Webb and state Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

WATCH: Public comment and remarks by Binghamton City Council members on April 10, 2024.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?

You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores.

Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?

Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone?

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Gaza, Binghamton News
Categories: Trending, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM