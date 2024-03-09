International Women's Day is a day to globally celebrate all of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements made by women.

As we celebrate all of the unique achievements of women around the world this International Women's Day, we wanted to make sure to take the time to introduce you to 14 remarkable women who were born right here in the Southern Tier and who most certainly have left their mark on the world!

14 Women From Binghamton Who’ve Made Their Mark on the World

