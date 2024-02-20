Here is a new twist on the classic sleepover? It's called a "sleepunder" or "lateover," and parents in New York are okay with it.

Instead of kids spending the whole night away from home, parents come pick them up before bedtime. It's a compromise that seems to make everyone happy. Experts have given their thoughts on the trend, including Erica Komisar, a parenting pro from New York.

She thinks sleepunders are a really good idea for younger kids or those who are anxious about being away from home. Some parents worry about their kids' safety during sleepovers, which is why they prefer sleepunders. It's all about understanding the child's needs.

Psychotherapist, Nicholette Leanza, says that parents can have concerns about accidents or guns in the house. The risk of abuse can also cause parents to feel a little uneasy about sleepovers.

One New York parent, Neha J., agrees and told the New York Post that she and her spouse have a strict "no sleepover" policy for their 9-year-old daughter. They pick her up around 11 p.m. and she still gets the sleepover feel without actually sleeping over.

Parents who choose sleepunders feel better because they know their kids are safe at home. They believe bringing them back before bedtime keeps them out of any possible harm.and helps everyone sleep better.

It's a trial run before kids are ready for the real deal - a sleepover at someone else's place.If you're not into traditional sleepovers, give sleepunders a try. Let's face it, it's the way of the world that we live in today.

It's a way for the kids to have some fun with their friends and it helps keep the parents' anxiety away at the same time. .

