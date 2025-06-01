Three hikers set out for a Memorial Day weekend adventure in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, likely expecting fresh air, beautiful views, and some time away from it all.

Instead, they ended up at the center of a rescue operation, all because two of them had taken psychedelic mushrooms. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the situation was serious enough to involve emergency responders.

The 911 Call That Sparked the Rescue

Near the summit of Cascade Mountain, two hikers called 911, reporting that a third member of their group had died. Naturally, this prompted an immediate response from authorities, who were ready to act on what sounded like a life-or-death emergency.

A Summit Steward Steps In

Fortunately, a summit steward was nearby to check on the situation. These stewards serve as volunteer guides and educators on the trails, helping hikers stay safe and informed.

After speaking with the two hikers, the steward quickly recognized that they were in an altered mental state, which is a polite way of saying they were under the influence of psychedelics.

The “Deceased” Hiker Was Very Much Alive

In a surprising turn, the hiker who was reported dead actually called the rescue team during the operation. It became clear that the person was unharmed and likely confused by the situation, a mix-up caused by the effects of the mushrooms.

Forest Ranger Robert Praczkajlo Takes Charge

Forest ranger Robert Praczkajlo responded to the call and safely escorted the two hikers down the mountain to meet waiting medical personnel and law enforcement. The third hiker was returned to the group’s campsite without injury.

Why Psychedelic Mushrooms and Wilderness Don’t Mix

It’s important to remember that psychedelic mushrooms remain illegal in New York State, and officials warn against combining mind-altering substances with outdoor adventures.

