The Most Searched Text Abbreviations in New York
If you text much (and who doesn't), you'll run across some text abbreviations that will leave you scratching your head. You don't want to be out of the loop but you don't want to ask either.
You are not alone and this is where we come in along with help from Unscramblerer.com. Here are the most searched for text abbreviations in the Empire State are? Wonder no more as we unveil the top abbreviations that have been buzzing in the Google search bar in 2025. Here's what everyone's been typing...
New York’s Top 10 Searched Abbreviations
PMO - Put me on
ICL - I Can't Lie
OTP - One true pairing
NFS - New friends
TS - Talk soon
ATP - At this point
WTW - What's the word
FFS - For f--k's sake
WTM - What's the move?
NGL - Not gonna lie
America’s Top 10 Searched Abbreviations
FAFO - F--k around and find out. This was made popular after President Trump returned to the White House.
SMH - Shake my head
PMO - Put me on
OTP - One true pairing
TBH - To be honest
PMO - Put me on
ICL - I Can't Lie
OTP - One true pairing
NFS - New friends
TS - Talk soon
These abbreviations are basically the undercover language of the internet. A recent study says that using these shortcuts might actually make you seem less sincere though, which could lead to shorter replies and less interaction.
Feel free to use them when chatting with your buddies and family, but maybe play it safe and skip them when you’re texting your work colleagues. It also might not be a bad idea to keep this key list handy because IYKYK. How did "If you know you know" not make the list?
