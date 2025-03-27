If you text much (and who doesn't), you'll run across some text abbreviations that will leave you scratching your head. You don't want to be out of the loop but you don't want to ask either.

You are not alone and this is where we come in along with help from Unscramblerer.com. Here are the most searched for text abbreviations in the Empire State are? Wonder no more as we unveil the top abbreviations that have been buzzing in the Google search bar in 2025. Here's what everyone's been typing...

New York’s Top 10 Searched Abbreviations

PMO - Put me on

ICL - I Can't Lie

OTP - One true pairing

NFS - New friends

TS - Talk soon

ATP - At this point

WTW - What's the word

FFS - For f--k's sake

WTM - What's the move?

NGL - Not gonna lie

America’s Top 10 Searched Abbreviations

FAFO - F--k around and find out. This was made popular after President Trump returned to the White House.

SMH - Shake my head

TBH - To be honest

These abbreviations are basically the undercover language of the internet. A recent study says that using these shortcuts might actually make you seem less sincere though, which could lead to shorter replies and less interaction.

Feel free to use them when chatting with your buddies and family, but maybe play it safe and skip them when you’re texting your work colleagues. It also might not be a bad idea to keep this key list handy because IYKYK. How did "If you know you know" not make the list?

