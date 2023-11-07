Upstate New York Town Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the U.S.

The holiday season is all about spending time with family and friends while enjoying the festive cheer, and what better way to do that than by visiting one of the most charming Christmas towns in the United States?

According to House Beautiful's list of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the USA, we don't have too far to drive to visit the most charming of them all, a small town that offers a cozy and unique experience that will make your holiday season even merrier and brighter.

The top spot on the Festive Christmas Towns list belongs to Saratoga Springs, New York, a lovely destination that makes for a great family getaway all year round.

Saratoga Springs offers an idyllic getaway. Known for its annual Victorian Street Walk, Saratoga Springs exudes a festive atmosphere with live carolers, live music, and late shopping hours for Christmas gifts.

In addition to the Victorian Street Walk, Saratoga Springs boasts a variety of other holiday activities that delight both kids and adults. You can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the charming downtown area, eccentric shops, and delicious restaurants. Saratoga Springs is a beautiful destination to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life during the holidays.

House Beautiful suggests if you plan to visit Saratoga Springs and stay the night and really want to surround yourself with the holiday spirit, you should consider staying at the Saratoga Arms Hotel, a boutique hotel located in the heart of downtown. House Beautiful says that the hotel offers guests a welcoming and cozy environment to unwind, amid the vibrant holiday atmosphere of downtown Saratoga Springs.

Saratoga Springs is definitely worth considering if you're looking for a charming and festive Christmas town to visit this holiday season. Whether you're visiting for a long weekend getaway or as a day trip, everyone in your family will enjoy the picturesque streets and unique holiday festivities that Saratoga Springs offers.

