New York’s Empire State University is doing something that we all can be proud of, they are leading the way in the State University of New York system by having the most military-affiliated students.

They have more than 1,000 students who have served, are serving, or are family members of those in the military. The best part of all this, is it's not just about the numbers, it's also about the way Empire State treats these students.

Empire State offers programs that are designed specifically for the needs of military affiliated students and it doesn't matter whether they're active-duty members, in the guard or reserve, veterans, or family members.

Empire State also has recently opened the Veteran and Military Resource Center (VMRC). This is a place with resources, programming, and dedicated staff specifically for military-affiliated students.

Empire State must be doing something right because other schools are seeing a drop in numbers, but Empire State's student body is growing! I guess there must be something behind this that military-type students find important.

Not only is Empire State launching VMRC, but the university is starting a new Veteran and Military Student Club, by starting the Military and Veteran Opportunity Program (MVOP), and hiring a Veteran Career Coordinator. The goal is to improve the university experience, and build a community among students.

Empire State University is part of the State University of New York system and has been shaking things up in the education world since 1971. They offer everything from online education to individual instruction. It's all about helping all walks of life to learn and reach their potential.

