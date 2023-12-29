New York Introduces Two Additional Holidays to Public Schools

Parents of kids who attend public school in New York – if you haven't heard, your student will be getting one, possibly two, additional school holidays beginning in 2024.

Starting in 2024, Governor Hochul has declared that all public schools in New York will be closed on Lunar New Year and schools in New York City will be closed for Diwali.

These two new school holidays are part of Governor Hochul's campaign to support and protect the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and promote cultural inclusion in education.

Lunar New Year is a big deal for many Asian communities worldwide. It's a time to celebrate with family, enjoy delicious food, and wish for good luck in the year ahead. The date of the Lunar New Year changes each year, but in 2024, the holiday will begin on Saturday, February 10. The celebration ends with the Lantern Festival on February 24. If you're not sure which day your child's school will be closed in recognition of the Lunar New Year, reach out to your local administration.

Diwali is a vibrant and joyful major Hindu religious festival celebrated by the Indian community. It's known as the Festival of Lights and is all about spreading positivity and love. Diwali is a five-day celebration but in 2024, the primary celebration day of Diwali will fall on Friday, November 1. As with the Lunar New Year, if you are not sure which day your child's school will close in celebration of Diwali, reach out to your local administration but keep in mind that only public schools in New York City will be observing this holiday.

