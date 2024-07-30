When it comes to running red lights, New York State has landed itself in the spotlight. Everyone knows that it is not a good idea to run a red light for many reasons. The extra 30 seconds that you try to save, could end up costing you more time when you get pulled over.

It could also end up costing you money and even a life. Let's face it, in the grand scheme of things, it just isn't worth it. New York has surged into the top three of the most dangerous US states for red light infractions. That means that it isn't just New York City that is failing to be cautious.

According to research by Bader Scott, 18.83% of drivers involved in fatal crashes across the entire Empire State between 2018 and 2022 found themselves caught red-handed...I mean red-lighted for running those stop signals. That's 1,345 out of 7,141 drivers playing a risky game at intersections throughout the state.

Get our free mobile app

It's easy to get distracted by the flashy lights at Times Square or get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the city. But it's important to remember that rural roadways and suburban streets have their own share of red light struggles.

Whether it's the scenic routes upstate or the beautiful drive along the Hudson Valley, everyone needs to be cautious and respect the signals as we make our way through this beautiful state.

This study should serve as a reminder for drivers across New York State to take your time and drive so that you arrive alive. Make sure to stop at red lights and pay attention to your surroundings as you travel.

Don't let this happen to you!

6 Red Light Crashes A look at what happens when folks run red lights throughout the world. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER