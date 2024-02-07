How To Survive New York’s Raging Cold and Flu Season

With cold and flu season raging through New York, doctors have provided some natural remedies for New Yorkers to consider when they feel under the weather.

These recommendations can help alleviate symptoms and support your immune system in fighting off viruses you don't have time to deal with!

Vitamin C

Taking vitamin C supplements or eating citrus fruits rich in vitamin C can help boost your immune system. You want to aim for at least 1000 mg of vitamin C daily, but be careful not to exceed 2000 mg/day because it can lead to stomach upset and diarrhea.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is known to support the immune system. However, excessive intake can result in health issues such as hypercalcemia so stick to the recommended dosage to avoid any issues.

Zinc

This essential mineral supports immune cell function and helps in defending against infections. You can take zinc supplements or use products like Zicam within the first three days of experiencing symptoms. Be sure to follow instructions carefully to prevent any negative effects.

Honey

Honey is effective in reducing coughs in both adults and children. However, it is important not to give honey to infants under one year old to prevent infant botulism.

Elderberries

Elderberries have been used for years to treat cold and flu symptoms and strengthen the immune system. They are rich in antioxidants and may reduce symptoms of upper respiratory infections.

Chicken Soup

Believe it or not, chicken soup has been scientifically proven to be an effective treatment for colds. It contains ingredients that have anti-inflammatory actions. A warm mixture of salt, turmeric, and ghee (clarified butter) can help relieve chest congestion, soothe a sore throat, and ease coughing.

Saline Sprays

Saline nasal sprays are a safe and simple solution for congestion relief. They are effective and do not have the side effects associated with medicated sprays.

Hot Shower

A hot steamy shower can provide relief from congestion and make a cold or flu more bearable. Vicks Vapo-rub is also effective in reducing coughing.

Healthy Eating

Prioritizing a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet can strengthen your immune system. Include foods high in vitamin C, antioxidants, and other immune-supporting nutrients. Avoid processed foods and excess sugars while staying hydrated with water and other sugar- and caffeine-free beverages. Tea, especially herbal teas, can also have anti-inflammatory properties.

Good Night's Sleep

Sleep is crucial for maintaining a strong immune system. Adults should try to get at least seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night. Getting enough rest allows your body to regenerate cells and acquire the energy needed to fight off infections. If you have trouble falling asleep, consider using essential oils like lavender oil to help you get to sleep.

