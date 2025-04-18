It’s no secret that Cooperstown is baseball’s proud hometown. It’s where legends live on at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and where the spirit of America’s pastime runs deep. But there’s another sport making waves in this charming village, and it’s played with a very different kind of swing.

Leatherstocking Golf Course Hits a Home Run in the Golf World

Located on the shores of Otsego Lake, the historic Leatherstocking Golf Course has just earned national recognition, taking the number two spot on USA Today’s 10Best list of the best public golf courses in America. The only course ranked higher? Bully Pulpit, a rugged course set in the North Dakota Badlands.

This isn’t just a lucky break. A panel of golf experts handpicked the nominees, and once the finalists were selected, USA Today readers voted to determine the winners.

A Slice of History on the Green

Designed in 1909 by renowned golf course architect Devereux Emmet, Leatherstocking Golf Course has been a standout for more than a century. It’s part of the luxurious Otesaga Resort Hotel and offers an experience that’s both rich in history and visually breathtaking.

10Best calls it one of the top public courses in America for good reason. The layout takes full advantage of Cooperstown’s natural beauty, hugging the lakeshore and offering sweeping views of what author James Fenimore Cooper lovingly dubbed “Glimmerglass.”

The Course That Keeps Golfers Coming Back

Golfers are treated to an 18-hole challenge with rolling terrain, lush fairways, and two unforgettable finishing holes. One is a par 3 that dares players to hit up to 195 yards over water. The other? A par 5 with an island tee that glides along the lake’s edge—picturesque and nerve-wracking all at once.

More Than Just a Round of Golf

After you’ve tackled the course (and hopefully kept your ball dry), reward yourself with a visit to the Otesaga’s Hawkeye Bar & Grill. Its patio seating offers what might just be the best view in all of Cooperstown—perfect for a post-game bite or celebratory drink.

And don’t rush off. Take a stroll through Cooperstown’s walkable Main Street, where quirky shops, cozy cafés, and, of course, the National Baseball Hall of Fame are all waiting to be explored.

So yes, Cooperstown will always be known for baseball—but if you bring your clubs, you just might discover a whole new reason to fall in love with this iconic village.

