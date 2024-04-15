FBI and Law Enforcement Address Hate Crime at Cornell

Patrick Dai, a former student at Cornell University, admitted guilt to charges of disseminating threats to kill or harm, executed via online communications.

The focus of Dai's threats was Jewish students at the university, causing a wave of concern and anger within the Cornell and Ithaca communities.

A Stand Against Antisemitism

The incident drew a firm response from the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke was clear in her disapproval, stating, “Antisemitic threats of violence are unacceptable in our society, and we will not tolerate this conduct.”

Legal and Community Response

U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman, representing the Northern District of New York, pointed out the gravity of Dai's actions and the legal repercussions that now await him. Freedman acknowledged a seamless collaboration between the FBI, New York State Police, and Cornell University's police force in addressing this hate crime quickly and efficiently, much to the relief of the university community.

The FBI's involvement, led by Special Agent in Charge, Craig L. Tremaroli, of the Albany Field Office, emphasized the bureau's unwavering stance against hate-fueled terrorism on college campuses. “The FBI will not tolerate any individual who terrorizes our communities,” Tremaroli stated.

The Nature of the Threats

The distress within Cornell's Jewish community stemmed from Dai's menacing posts on a widely used online discussion forum dated October 28 and 29, 2023. His threats were explicit and horrifying, hinting at shooting sprees in dining halls and bombings at Jewish facilities. Dai's posts went as far as to threaten Jewish infants, along with a vow to use an assault rifle against Jewish students on campus.

Upcoming Sentence and Continuing Efforts

A sentencing hearing set for August 12, 2014, looms over Dai, who potentially faces five years behind bars, hefty fines, restitution to the victims, and a subsequent period of supervised release. This upcoming sentencing will consider a slew of factors, but it is clear: the legal system aims to treat this breach of community safety with the seriousness it warrants.

