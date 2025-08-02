Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond and Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith jointly announced a 25 count indictment against Brent Trimbell, 44, of Hobart, New York, at a press conference held today at the Public Safety Building in Delhi.

The indictment involves multiple predatory sexual assault charges connected to four child victims. To protect their privacy, the identities of the victims have been withheld in accordance with office policy.

Overview of Indictment and Allegations

On July 31, 2025, the Delaware County Grand Jury returned this extensive indictment. The charges allege crimes spanning several years and include a range of offenses from misdemeanors to serious felonies such as predatory sexual assault, underscoring the grave nature of the case. The allegations involve multiple victims and various forms of sexual misconduct.

Charges Pertaining to Victim #1

The first four counts of the indictment focus on allegations concerning Victim #1. The first count accuses Brent Trimbell of forcible touching, classified as a Class A misdemeanor, which allegedly occurred during the winter of 2022-2023.

The second count alleges that between May 15, 2025, and June 14, 2025, Trimbell committed a Class D felony by disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree. Specifically, this involved communication with a minor over the internet in a sexually explicit manner aimed at enticing the minor to engage in sexual activities. The third count claims he committed a sexually motivated felony, a Class D offense, in approximately April 2025.

Lastly, the fourth count accuses him of endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in a course of conduct from the winter of 2022-2023 through June 14, 2025.

Charges Involving Victim #2

Counts five through twelve involve serious allegations regarding Victim #2 dating back to March 2020. These counts include charges of sexual abuse in the first degree (Class D felony) where the defendant allegedly forcibly compelled the victim to engage in sexual contact.

Additionally, there are charges of criminal sexual act in the first degree (Class B felony) for forcibly compelling oral sexual conduct. The defendant is also accused on three separate occasions of rape in the first degree (Class B felony), involving forcible sexual intercourse, as well as three counts of rape in the third degree (Class E felony), where the victim was under 17 years of age during these occurrences. These repeated allegations paint a disturbing pattern of coercion and abuse.

Charges Regarding Victim #3

The indictment’s thirteen through twenty-three counts pertain to Victim #3 and allege offenses occurring between late 2022 and mid-2025. Count thirteen accuses Trimbell of forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor, during the winter of 2022-2023.

Subsequently, counts fourteen and fifteen charge him with rape in the first and third degrees, including forcibly compelling the victim to perform oral sex and engaging in oral sexual conduct with a minor under 17 years of age at the end of April 2025. Counts sixteen and eighteen allege aggravated sexual abuse in the third degree (Class D felony) where the defendant forcibly inserted his fingers into the victim’s vagina on two separate occasions in May and June 2025.

Counts seventeen, nineteen, and twenty further charge him with sexual abuse in the first degree (Class D felony) over the same period, involving forcible compulsion of unwanted sexual contact and forcing the victim to masturbate him.

Count twenty-one alleges dissemination of indecent material to minors (Class D felony) through online communication aimed at enticing sexual activity. Lastly, counts twenty-two and twenty-three accuse him of a sexually motivated felony and endangering the welfare of a child (Class A misdemeanor) respectively, all related to conduct between April and June 2025.

Charges Concerning Victim #4 and Predatory Sexual Assault

Count twenty-five focuses on Victim #4, charging Trimbell with endangering the welfare of a child (Class A misdemeanor) during the period from April to June 2025. In a particularly serious allegation, count twenty-four charges Brent Trimbell with predatory sexual assault, a Class A-II felony.

This count alleges that Trimbell committed rape in the first degree against more than one victim. Conviction on this charge mandates a life sentence in prison, highlighting the severity of the offenses.

Acknowledgements and Legal Clarifications

District Attorney Shawn J. Smith praised the diligent efforts of investigators Cody Tromblee, David Barnes, and Christopher Erwin from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for their commitment to this troubling investigation.

Smith also extended appreciation to United States Attorney John Sarcone and the FBI for their collaboration, as well as to Child Advocacy Center Director Cassandra Spatafora and Victim Advocate Chelsea Wilms, who ensured that the victims received appropriate support throughout the process.

Get our free mobile app

It is important to remember that indictments represent formal allegations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Brent Trimbell maintains the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise in a court of law.

Counties with the most homes selling under list price in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York where homes typically sell below list price using data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker