Do you like adding cinnamon to your favorite recipes, toast or coffee? If you said yes, you might want to check your cabinet because there's a recall that could leave you feeling a little shaken.

According to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some ground cinnamon products sold at discount stores are being recalled because of elevated levels of lead. They are asking you to throw away the recalled ground cinnamon products that were sold at stores like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

The lead found could be risky to children, because they are the most susceptible to lead poisoning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says most children might not show symptoms of led exposure right away.

If you think your child might have been exposed, it's important to get in touch with their doctor right away and think about getting a blood test. This new FDA warning comes after another recall of cinnamon applesauce pouches in October of 2023 that were linked to potentially hundreds of cases of lead poisoning in children.

Get our free mobile app

The FDA says it isn’t sure how the ground cinnamon products got contaminated in the first place with lead. To keep everyone safe, the FDA has issued a warning list that includes the brands and products sold at different discount stores. This includes Supreme Tradition which is sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

People who bought the ground cinnamon products from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores can return it to the store for a refund. The good news is that the stores have removed the contaminated products from their shelves.

See the entire list of recalled ground cinnamon here.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor