New York has always had a love affair with celebrities...even in Upstate New York. We may not want to admit it but we Google celebrities especially celebrity couples.

In a recent study done by Fashion Nova, we found the most searched half of famous celebrity couples, and here is a closer look at New York's favorite power couples.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: New York's Swifties Rejoice!

When it comes to the most searched half of famous couples, Taylor Swift comes out on top in the Empire State. Our favorite pop princess ranked higher then Travis Kelce in every state except his home state of Kansas. As Taylor once sang, "In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team," and it seems we agree.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: New York Falls for Blake

New Yorkers can't get enough of Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds is the rage on TikTok but it's Blake who takes the cake in 36 states, including New York.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé: The King Reigns in New York

In the battle of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the J-Man comes out on top in New York. Jay-Z's searches are higher than Beyoncé's in 43 states, including New York.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: A Close Race in the Big Apple

The royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, had a close race in New York. Meghan outranked her husband in 23 states, but Prince Harry was crowned the king as he was the most searched half in 28 states. New Yorkers couldn't get enough of the couple even before their Netflix debut.

Justin and Hailey Bieber: New York Has Bieber Fever

Bieber Fever is still strong in New York. Justin Bieber stole the spotlight from his wife Hailey Bieber in 47 states. Beliebers never back down, and New York is no exception.

Victoria and David Beckham: David Blocks Posh's Claim to Fame in New York

Posh Spice finally found her man in David Beckham, but when it comes to searches, sorry Posh but David takes the lead in New York. He blocks Posh's claim to fame in 48 states, including New York.

