Car Thefts Jump Dramatically in New York During December

There’s something happening across the country that New York drivers need to know about. New FBI data shows that car thefts jump a lot during the holiday season, and New York is one of the states seeing the biggest increase.

December is supposed to be about shopping, traveling, and visiting family, but it has also become a popular time for thieves looking for cars that are easy to grab.

What’s Happening in New York

The numbers in New York are stunning. Back in December 2021, there were 489 car thefts per 100,000 vehicles. Fast forward to December 2024, and that number skyrocketed to 1,891.

Over the last five holiday seasons combined, New York has seen 9,393 thefts per 100,000 vehicles. That adds up to a 287 percent increase, and it puts New York near the top of the list for states hit hardest this time of year.

Why Thieves Love the Holidays

Experts say the holiday season is the perfect storm for car theft. People are rushing around, parking in busy lots, and loading cars with gifts. Thieves know cars are left unattended longer and that drivers may be distracted. A few minutes can be all it takes.

Make Sure Your Insurance Actually Covers Theft

One of the most important tips comes from Adrian Taylor at Compare the Market. He explains that not every insurance policy covers theft. Some basic plans skip that protection altogether.

For real coverage, many drivers need to make sure they have either Comprehensive insurance or Third Party Fire and Theft. If you’re not sure what you have, it’s worth checking now instead of finding out the hard way after something happens.

How New York Compares to Other States

New York isn’t alone, but it is near the top. Florida saw the biggest increase in the whole country with a 569 percent jump. Alaska, California, and Nebraska also saw big holiday-season spikes.

On the other hand, some states have done better. Oregon saw a drop of 60 percent in December thefts between 2021 and 2024. But overall, there’s still been a small rise in holiday car thefts across the country.

What You Can Do Right Now

You don’t need to be scared every time you park your car this month, but being alert goes a long way. Try to park in busy, well-lit places. Keep valuables out of sight. Lock your doors every time you step away. Also, take a minute to check your insurance coverage, just in case.

