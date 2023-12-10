Attention New Yorkers! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their food safety alert again and it's about the nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to cantaloupes. The outbreak has made people sick in 38 states, including New York.

Get our free mobile app

The CDC gave us an update on November 30th, 2023, since then 113 more people have been infected with Salmonella from four more states. This brings the total number of cases to 230 and it includes one death from Oregon.

The CDC confirms that cantaloupes are the reason for the outbreak. They are very concerned on how severe the illnesses have become because over half of the cases have put people in the hospital.

People in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have also been affected. 24 people that are living in long-term care facilities along with 23 children at childcare centers have gotten sick.

The CDC strongly advises that places that deal with people who are more likely to get sick (like people in long-term care facilities or childcare centers) shouldn't serve any more cantaloupes because they might be contaminated. This includes recalled and pre-cut cantaloupe, especially if you don't know what cantaloupe brand it is.

What you should do to keep safe

Don't eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you are not sure whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used. Avoid recalled whole or pre-cut cantaloupe products. Wash items and surfaces that may have come in contact with cantaloupes.

Use hot soapy water or a dishwasher and keep up with the latest cantaloupe recalls by visiting the FDA’s cantaloupe recall website.

Symptoms associated with Salmonella

Diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps are the most common symptoms. The symptoms usually show up 6 hours to 6 days after ingesting the bacteria. Most people recover without medical treatment within 4 to 7 days.

People including children under 5 years, adults over 65 years, and those with weakened immune systems could need medical attention or hospitalization. For more information on Salmonella and related concerns, please check out the CDC's Salmonella Questions and Answers page.

Massive Cantaloupe Recall Take a look at the brands of cantaloupe that have been recalled.