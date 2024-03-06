The Binghamton On Tap Craft Beer Festival continues to grow and it's back again this year at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton on Saturday, March 23rd.

Get our free mobile app

As we get ready for a day of fun and frivolity while enjoying our favorite craft beers and hard cider, we give you five myths and one absolute truth about beer. First the myths:

Beer Tastes Better in a Bottle

Beer actually stays fresher in cans, because it protects it from the light and oxygen better than the bottles do.

Lagers and Pilsners Are the Same

A pilsner is a type of lager. It's a light beer, but lagers can also be dark, malty, and really strong. It's kind of like saying all Jacuzzis are Hot Tubs but not all Hot Tubs are Jacuzzis.

Dark Beers Are Stronger

The truth is they "CAN" be stronger but not always and the color doesn't have much to do with it. The grains they use to make dark beer are just roasted longer.

Hot Then Cold Beer Gets Skunked

Beer can taste a little bit stale if it goes from hot to cold, but "skunking" is what happens when a beer is exposed to light for too long.

Beer is Best Ice Cold

The perfect temperature is somewhere between 40 and 44 degrees. Any colder and you can't really taste the flavor of the beer. Some heavier beers are better at around 55 degrees.

The Truth About Beer

Even if it's cold outside, it'll be one hot time inside at the Binghamton On Tap Craft Beer Festival. We don't need any fact-checkers about this, just take our word for it. March 23rd will be one hot time at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton On Tap will have a VIP Tasting Session and a General Tasting Session. Prices will go up as we get closer to this fantastic event, so get your tickets now and save some money!

The good times will be brewing at the arena and you and your friends won't want to miss it. This is your chance to enjoy some of the best craft beers and hard ciders around. The "Yada Yadas" will be providing the entertainment as you enjoy your new favorite cold ones.

As we get ready for the event, let's look back on some of our previous festivals. Are you in these pictures? How many people do you recognize?

CHECK 'EM OUT - Photos From Binghamton on Tap 2023 On Saturday, March 25, over 1,000 came to Binghamton on Tap at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Binghamton to hang out with their friends, play games, listen to music, and sample over 100 beers, ciders, and seltzers. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

CHEERS! The Best Snapshots From Binghamton On Tap 2022 Binghamton On Tap 2022 was one for the ages. Take a look at the best scenes from an AMAZING night!