Alyssa Crosby: From Upstate New York to NBC’s The Voice

Alyssa Crosby of Upstate New York is eagerly awaiting her appearance on the upcoming season of The Voice.

Get our free mobile app

Born and raised in Binghamton, Alyssa's passion for music started at a young age, thanks to her parents who owned a karaoke business. She vividly remembers the nights spent at the bar, singing her heart out at just nine years old, until it was too late for her to be there and she had to go home. Her father, Anthony Crosby, fondly recalls her accompanying him during equipment setups, always seizing the opportunity to perform a song.

For Alyssa, being on stage allows her to tap into her alter ego, a side of her that she can't fully express in her everyday life. It is through her performances that she can let her true self shine. Described as animated and silly by her fiancé, Dan, Alyssa's joy and happiness are evident when she is performing, and he wholeheartedly supports her musical aspirations.

At 32, Alyssa has left a lasting impression on the local music scene with her powerful vocals and captivating performances. As a vocalist with WildCard, a well-known cover band based in Broome County, New York, Alyssa showcases her versatility by delivering hits from various decades, from the 1970s to the present day. Her exceptional talent and dynamic stage presence have also led her to collaborate with other notable bands such as Grown Ups, an indie group celebrated for their original music, and Masterpiece, a band known for their dance and easy-listening music.

Recently, Alyssa has been exploring the realm of acoustic performances, teaming up with fellow musician Nick Gacioch from Two Dollar Pistol, another Broome County band. Together, they perform in more intimate settings, highlighting Alyssa's ability to sing stripped-down versions of well-known songs.

In addition to her live performances, Alyssa has also ventured into recording, releasing a cover of Miley Cyrus's emotive track, "Used to Be Young," in early January. This song holds a special place in Alyssa's heart, as it reflects her personal growth and transformation over the past few years. Celebrating her 1500th day of sobriety in September 2023, Alyssa attributes her journey to self-discovery and resilience to the changes she has made in her life, making the song even more touching.

Alyssa expresses immense gratitude for the unwavering support she has received from her family and loved ones as she pursues her singing career. They have made sacrifices and stood by her side, enabling her to chase her dreams. Music runs in the family, with Alyssa and her older sister both growing up with a passion for singing. Her stepmom, Michelle, recalls the first time she heard Alyssa's voice echoing through the shower, leaving her in awe.

With her upcoming appearance on The Voice, Alyssa hopes to open new doors and create exciting opportunities for herself. Her ultimate aspiration is to leave her day job behind and devote herself entirely to music, touring, and experiencing the world through her art. While fame is not her primary goal, Alyssa dreams of sustaining herself financially through her music, enabling her to share her voice with a wider audience.

While Alyssa does not have an exact date for her blind audition on The Voice, she encourages fans to watch the show throughout the season, as it promises to be an unforgettable journey. The blind auditions will be spread across three weeks and will air on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Alyssa believes her audition will be aired on either March 4th or 5th, or March 11th or 12th.

As The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, February 26, with coaches including John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay, all eyes will be looking for Alyssa Crosby as she showcases her remarkable talent to the world.

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn