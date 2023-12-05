Adam Weitsman, a successful businessman and entrepreneur, has made a mark in the culinary world through his ownership of several restaurants in Skaneateles, New York, and has announced that his restaurant business is about to grow.

Weitsman announced on social media that he and his partners, Jeff Knauss, Vinny Lobdell, and Noah Lobdell will soon be opening Hidden Fish on Fennell Street in Skaneateles. Weitsman also noted that the head chef, Tran, recently relocated to Skaneateles from San Diego, California, for this venture.

According to its website, Hidden Fish will be a sushi restaurant that offers a fresh and modern take on Japanese sushi. Hidden Fish caters to both sushi novices and connoisseurs with a diverse menu that includes traditional sushi rolls as well as innovative signature creations. Hidden Fish will also feature a full bar menu featuring a selection of hot and cold sake, beer, wine, and hand-crafted cocktails.

Adam Weitsman's Culinary Philosophy

Adam Weitsman's passion for food and community shines through his restaurants. He emphasizes the use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Weitsman also focuses on delivering a high-quality dining experience, with attentive service and a commitment to excellence. Beyond his culinary ventures, Weitsman actively supports local businesses and engages in charitable work within the community. Weistman's latest restaurant, Hidden Fish, joins three other Weitsman-owned restaurants.

The Krebs: A Historic Gem

One of Weitsman's first restaurant ventures, The Krebs, opened in 2009. The restaurant offers American cuisine with a strong emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients. From wood-fired pizzas to grilled salmon with lemon butter sauce, each dish is thoughtfully crafted to provide a memorable dining experience. The Krebs has gained recognition for its exceptional food, service, and atmosphere, earning prestigious awards like the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

Elephant and the Dove: A Mediterranean Escape

In 2011, Weitsman opened Elephant and the Dove, a unique restaurant that serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Customers can indulge in wood-fired pizzas, flavorful pasta, and tantalizing seafood dishes.

Clover's: A Fast-Casual Gem

Understanding the need for a casual dining option, Weitsman opened Clover's in 2019. Located conveniently on Jordan Street, Clover's is named for Weitsman's daughter and offers an array of American classics, including burgers, sandwiches, and salads.

