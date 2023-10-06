If You Left New York Or Pennsylvania, Where Would You Move To?

I've often wondered that when I retire, would I remain living in New York State or would I move to another state, and what state would that be?

It seems whenever I visit another state, aside from Pennsylvania which I visit every week during the warm weather months, that state usually becomes the place I want to move to. Crazy, I know!

For example, during the first few years of my marriage, my wife and I would vacation in various places in central Virginia. I found that section of the state to be absolutely beautiful. A great place to live. Job opportunities seemed to be scarce, so that wouldn't have been a great idea.

Anyway, I thought I'd ask on social media, the question - "If you didn't live in New York State or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, where would you want to live?" Some interesting responses, and some funny ones as well!

For example, Colleen M. said she'd like to move to the 1980’s. Okay, not a bad idea. Carolyn F, mentioned - "Somewhere where I could have a horse ranch." Sounds great!

Nicole B. commented - "In a ghost town to start over and make it great again, I've always wanted to visit a ghost town. Dave M. wrote - "South of France where I usually winter." Not sure if he is serious or being funny. Dave, if you are serious, could I visit someday? The South of France sounds great to me!

Aside from the top 10 most mentioned places, some other popular choices were Georgia, Massachusetts, Vermont, Alabama, Ohio, Maryland, Connecticut, and Kentucky. Oh yea, a few said anywhere there is a beach. I like that idea.

There were even choices out of the USA, including New Zealand, Papa New Guinea, England, Ireland, Scotland, France, Canada, and Italy.

Here are the top 10 places from 10 to 1, mentioned from our listeners in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania, along with some who hail from the Twin Tiers, but already made the move.

