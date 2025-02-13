It's been a while. I love checking out places like Airbnb rentals that are not far from the Binghamton area that would look cool to spend a long weekend or vacation in. But I've been distracted by the holidays, vacation, the flu, and other non-excuses.

There are so many choices of rental properties throughout New York State, especially Airbnb rentals, but I tend to gravitate toward ones that really catch my eye. Something that has a unique feature or just stands out from all the others.

And believe me, there are plenty that fit this category. As luck would have it, I found one that not only is close to the Binghamton area, but it's actually in the Binghamton area. Alright, it IS in Binghamton.

Read More: Wow! There Are A Lot Of Moose In New York State

This Airbnb rental is a two-level designer apartment in the heart of Downtown Binghamton New York. This Airbnb is hosted by Briana. According to the description, this Airbnb has a large private balcony, with a skyline view, a sitting area, and a hammock.

The master bedroom features a king-size bed, 12-ft ceilings, and a master bathroom with a walk-in shower. There are two more bedrooms in this Airbnb, along with a fully equipped kitchen.

UPDATE: A person who built this loft for Tony Brunelli 24 years ago, contacted me to let me know that he had removed the floor to create the open space above the living room, reclaimed all the lumber and repurposed it to build the staircase. The kitchen cabinets came from from art dealer Lou Meisel from his loft in Soho. Very interesting, Thanks, Mike!

Take a look for yourself! It's certainly a one-of-a-kind Airbnb.

Is This the Swankiest Airbnb in Downtown Binghamton? Swanky Binghamton Airbnb Gallery Credit: Airbnb

The Most Annoying New York State Nuisance Wildlife Species New York is full of amazing wildlife... some are great, and some are not so great. These are the ones that just straight up annoy New Yorkers. Gallery Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation