I must have been a real estate agent in another life. I love checking out real estate for sale in the Southern Tier of New York.

I mostly look for homes that have something a bit different from others. like an elevator, indoor swimming pool, or something that gives it an edge over other homes.

I found a home for sale in the Binghamton area with some quite interesting features. For one thing, if I were to look for a new home to buy, it would have to have a fenced-in yard, or at least a part of it so my dogs can run around without getting off the property. This property has that box checked.

It also is adjacent to a small lake which I can only guess, is shared with other nearby property owners. This home also has a nice tennis court, that could probably double as a basketball court as well, if one wanted to add a couple of backboards.

The view overlooking the lake is beautiful, and you can admire it from a large back deck. This home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a 3 car garage, and two fireplaces on a five-acre lot located at 39 Lakeview Terrace in Binghamton.

Take a look at some of the photos below of this beautiful property for sale by Real Estate Agent Melissa Hackford, brokered by Warren Real Estate of Greater Binghamton.

Incredible Lakefront Home with Tennis Court for Sale in Binghamton

