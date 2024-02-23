High-Paying Jobs in NY That Don’t Require a College Degree

A high-paying job that doesn't require a college degree. Is that a real thing?

Get our free mobile app

Well, it is. And there are quite a few. The website Stacker lists 50 jobs in New York City alone, the highest-paying jobs that don't require a college degree.

Stacker notes that the 50 jobs were ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. The lowest of the 50 jobs had a starting salary of just over $84,000 a year - claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators, and the highest salary was for athletes and sports competitors with an average salary of just under $200,000 a year.

What Type Of Education Is Required For These Jobs?

Education required for these jobs fell into just three categories - high school diploma or equivalent, postsecondary nondegree award, and no formal educational credential.

Jobs that were listed under education as no formal educational credential include tank car, truck, and ship loaders with a median hourly wage of $42.62, plasterers and stucco masons with a median hourly wage of $46.10, and hoist and winch operators with a median hourly wage of $62.01.

Of course, these jobs require on-the-job training. The highest salary for a job with no formal educational credentials is the #1 highest job - athletes and sports competitors with a median annual salary of $199,990.

Football player yelling with his hands raised. ThinkStock loading...

The highest listed job requiring a postsecondary nondegree award is the #2 highest job of the 50 - commercial pilots with a median annual salary of $170,300.

Pilots in the cockpit ThinkStock loading...

The highest-listed job for a high school diploma or equivalent is the #4 highest paying job - first-line supervisors of police and detectives with a median annual salary of $133,320.

Police ThinkStock loading...

The #3 highest paid salary is commercial divers with a median annual salary of $154,760 and coming in at #5 are first-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers with a median annual salary of $130,440.

Firefighter wearing a rolled fire hose ThinkStock loading...

For the complete top 50 list that shows median annual wage, hourly wage, education required, total employment, and required on-the-job training to attain competency, visit the Stacker article.

Every Room in this Binghamton Listing is Remarkably Blue Every Room in this Binghamton Listing is Remarkably Blue Gallery Credit: eXp REALTY, Samantha Rigo via Zillow