Exploring New York’s Bird-Watching Scene: An Adventure For All Ages

Did you know that bird watching is one of the fastest-growing recreational activities across the U.S.A.? Well, it's true. A survey from the National Survey of Hunting, Fishing, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation notes that in 2022, 7.4 million wildlife watchers generated $10.8 billion in New York State.

On March 1st, the 2025 I LOVE BIRD NY Challenge was announced by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. New York State sports over 450 different bird species.

Who Can Participate?

The challenge, open to everyone, no matter what age, interested in birds, provides opportunities to identify and learn about birds. Those who finish the program will receive a commemorative I BIRD NY Challenge patch and a chance to win birding-related prizes.

The NYS DEC notes that birders, both new and experienced, can discover so much about birding through the NYS Birding Trail. The trail offers ways to connect with nature and birds. New locations are added regularly through a nomination and vetting process, including the recent addition of 14 new locations.

No matter where you live or where you come from, birdwatching is a fun, easy, and affordable activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities, identities, and backgrounds. Now with nearly 400 locations across New York State, the NYS Birding Trail welcomes new and experienced birders to enjoy both migrating and resident birds in a diverse variety of habitats. throughout the year. - Sean Mahar, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

How Long Does The Challenge Go?

The 2025 I BIRD NY Challenge ends on November 1st, 2025. The NYS DEC notes that those who chose to participate, must identify any 10 bird species of their choosing and submit a challenge sheet to the NYS DEC, to complete the program.

For more information, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.

