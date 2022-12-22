The first That ’90s Show teaser didn’t feature any of the original teenagers from That ’70s Show — although it did, of course, include Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, now the grandparents of the new show’s lead, Leia (Callie Haverda). But what everyone was waiting for was the return of some of the old That ’70s Show stars.

Here they are. The latest trailer for the That ’90s Show series coming to Netflix in early 2023 includes the first appearances in 15 years by Topher Grace as Eric and Laura Prepon as Donna. And they look great! (They still kinda look ’70s-ish though? But maybe that’s only fitting.)

Watch the trailer below, which also includes very brief appearances by fellow former castmates Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) and, thankfully, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez:

I mean, come on...

Netflix Netflix loading...

Okay, this one actually does look quite a bit like a sitcom that’s set in the ’90s.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023. So far, Netflix has ordered ten episodes of the series.

