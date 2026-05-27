Have you ever wondered what the oldest bar in New Jersey is?

From Rhode Island to Jordan: A Quest for History

I visited the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island, a few years ago, which is one of the oldest in the world, operating since 1673. I went to this place for lunch a few years back and was told President George Washington used to dine here.

I recently traveled to Petra, Jordan, where I went to a place called The Cave. The Cave is often referred to as the oldest bar in the world and occupies a 2,000-year-old Nabatean rock tomb.

Mike Gill at the Cave Car in Petra, Jordan Mike Gill at The Cave Bar in Petra, Jordan loading...

Places like this are pretty cool and made me think, where is the oldest spot in New Jersey? While there is some confusion on what and where the oldest bar in the Garden State is, one South Jersey spot is one of the places under discussion.

The Contenders for New Jersey's Oldest Tavern

Other New Jersey spots in the discussion include Ye Olde Centerton Inn in Salem County, which is considered the oldest continuous establishment at 1136 Almond Road. Another one under discussion is the Black Horse Tavern and Pub, which is thought to be the oldest continuously operating restaurant and pub in New Jersey. Finally, Cedar Bridge Tavern is considered to be the oldest intact bar structure, potentially in the country, dating back to 1740. It is no longer active and is operated as a historic site in Ocean County.

The Winner: Barnsboro Inn in Sewell

The Barnsboro Inn in Sewell, in Gloucester County, which opened in 1776 at 699 Main St., People might remember it being called the Spread Eagle or the Crooked Billet Inn is considered the oldest continually operating bar in New Jersey.

A Strategic Stop with a Sweet History

Located in Sewell, Barnsboro Inn opened in 1776 and originally served as a tavern. It was located strategically at the intersection of five major roads, which made it an ideal stopping point for travelers. It also sits atop the highest hill in the area, giving it a great lookout, and survived Prohibition by selling ice cream.

This long-standing tavern was built in the 1720's and is recognized as the oldest licensed tavern building in the state, which still features an impressive dark-wood beam, an outdoor patio bar where you can grab a bite and have a drink, wondering about all the great stories that have come through there.

It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.