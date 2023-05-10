A charming NJ town is named the absolute prettiest

We are very lucky here in New Jersey because we really have a very pretty state. But which Garden State town do the experts consider to be the prettiest in all of New Jersey?

This is a really hard one because New Jersey has some amazing downtowns as well as some really awesome beach towns and everything in between. How is it even possible to pick one town out as being more pretty than any of the others>

In our opinion, this would be a lot easier if eleven or twelve town tie were permitted, but that isn't really how it works.

There are so many beautiful towns that certainly should be considered. Spring Lake, Avon-by-the-Sea, Princeton, Chatham. Cape May and Stone Harbor are just a few that come into our minds, but the list certainly doesn't end there.

That is why we are so glad that the experts stepped in and took this hard decision away from us. We turn to them to do the leg work on this one, and they did.

The nice folks at Daily Meal put together a massive list of the prettiest town in every state across the nation, including our beloved Garden State. So, which lucky town did they choose?

Let's put it this way. The town they chose is one that you can never really argue with. This town just keeps getting prettier every time you go there.

Not only does it have the most amazing shopping village, but it also boasts an amazing beach and a gorgeous boardwalk.

Add to that recipe, the beauty of Victorian structures as far as the eye can see, and you have the prettiest town in New Jersey. Congratulations Cape May!

